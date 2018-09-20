App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Venkaiah Naidu invites Romaninan businesses to invest in India

Naidu, who is visiting the southeastern European country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Romania diplomatic relations, said that bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at $810 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday addressed business leaders in Romania and urged them to take advantage of the economic reforms in India by making investments.

Naidu, who is visiting the southeastern European country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Romania diplomatic relations, said that bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at $810 million.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "Bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at $810 million! Vice President MVenkaiahNaidu addressed Prahova Chamber of Commerce in Bucharest and urged them to take advantage of economic reforms transforming India".

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prahova is a non-governmental organization of public use, self-financed, having as fundamental purpose the development of Prahova County's economy and its promotion both on the domestic markets and overseas.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 02:54 pm

tags #Business #India #Romania #Venkaiah Naidu

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.