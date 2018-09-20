Venkaiah Naidu invites Romaninan businesses to invest in India

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday addressed business leaders in Romania and urged them to take advantage of the economic reforms in India by making investments.

Naidu, who is visiting the southeastern European country on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India-Romania diplomatic relations, said that bilateral trade between India and Romania stands at $810 million.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prahova is a non-governmental organization of public use, self-financed, having as fundamental purpose the development of Prahova County's economy and its promotion both on the domestic markets and overseas.