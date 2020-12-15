MARKET NEWS

Vehicles without high-security registration plates, colour-coded stickers to be fined Rs 5,500 in Delhi

Vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 10:02 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Delhi transport department has begun fining vehicles without high-security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers from December 15.

For those commuting within the national capital without the required stickers, a fine of  Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, is applicable.

Vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. However,  the vehicle owner will have to furnish the application proof.

"General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles," a notice issued by the department reads.

The notice has been issued in tandem with the order put in place by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The order mandates all vehicles in India sold before April 1, 2019, to have an HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram. It is applied to both sides of a number plate via hot stamping. The process also involves laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

As for colour-coded or fuel stickers, these are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type.

Vehicles that run on petrol or CNG will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers.

These stickers will also contain details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #automobile #Delhi #India #vehicles
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:00 pm

