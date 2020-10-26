Vehicle registrations on Dussehra up 30% in Mumbai despite COVID-19: Report

The occasion of Dussehra has bumped demand for new vehicles (cars and two-wheelers) with registrations increasing around 30 percent over the festive day in 2019, data from regional transport offices (RTOs) shows.

In Mumbai, 609 new vehicles were registered up till the evening of October 25, compared to 469 registrations on Dussehra 2019, data from the metro’s four RTOs in Andheri, Borivali, Tardeo and Wadala showed, The Times of India reported.

Of the new registrations, 404 were for two-wheelers – 96 vehicles or 31 percent more than the 308 registered in Dussehra – while car registrations increased from 161 to 205, a gain of 27 percent, the report noted.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The shutdown of public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many people seeking private vehicles for office travel, an RTO official told the paper.

RTO data shows an average of 125 cars and 400 two-wheelers registered in Mumbai each day – with sales usually peaking during festive seasons and auspicious days such as Akshaya Tritiya, Diwali, Dussehra and Gudi Padwa.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 2020, retail sales of cars and SUVs in a month surpassed sales of the same month last year signalling a pickup in consumer demand.

As per data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) during September grew nearly 10 percent to 195,665 units as against 178,189 units clocked in the same month last year.

In each of the previous months starting April, the PV industry failed to sell more than the comparable months of the previous year. With the exception of tractors all other segments continue to be in the red.