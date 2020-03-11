Vehicle production may be critically hampered due to coronavirus outbreak: SIAM

9. Steel Strips Wheels: Steel Strips Wheels promoters have increased their stake in the company to 61.10 percent from 57.89 in the previous year. The stock has not done well, with return as on YTD being -17.73 percent.

Vehicle production across all categories is likely to be critically hampered due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as many automakers in India import about 10 percent of their raw materials from the neighbouring nation, auto industry body SIAM said on March 11.

Indian auto industry had already maintained an inventory in the beginning of the year in anticipation of the Chinese New Year holiday but with the current lockdown in China, supply for BS-VI vehicles is likely to get impacted, SIAM President Ranjan Wadhera said in a statement.

The auto industry body said disruption in availability of these parts is likely to critically hamper production across all segments, namely passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and gravely affecting electric vehicles.

"Manufacturers are exploring alternatives to fulfil their supply chain demands but that would also take a substantial amount of time to reach stable production scale as these components would need regulatory testing," he added.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has been in touch with the government with specific recommendations on behalf of the auto industry, he added.