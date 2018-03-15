App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Veg oil imports down 9% in Feb at 11.57 lakh tonnes

Vegetable oils import fell by 9 percent to 11.57 lakh tonnes last month due to lower shipments of refined palm oil and crude soyabean oil, according to industry data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vegetable oils import fell by 9 percent to 11.57 lakh tonnes last month due to lower shipments of refined palm oil and crude soyabean oil, according to industry data.

Imports of vegetable oils (comprising edible oils and non-edible oils) stood at 12.70 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

However, the overall import of vegetable oils during November 2017 to February 2018 is reported at 47,85,778 tonnes as compared to 46,84,451 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The association said there is need to increase import duty on rapeseed/mustard/ canola oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil to support the farmers.

Earlier this month, the government increased import duty on crude palm oil, RBD palmolein and RBD palm oil.

Import duty on CPO has been increased to 44 percent from 30 percent and on RBD palmolein and refined palm oil to 54 percent from 40 percent.

"This increase in duty is a welcome step. Yet, the government has missed the opportunity to provide a 15 per cent duty difference between crude and refined oils as requested by the association to encourage domestic refining industry and promote Make in India," SEA said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC