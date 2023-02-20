 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta's sale of international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc: Govt says will explore all legal options

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The government has also asked Vedanta arm HZL to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets.

Opposing Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta's plan to sell its global zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), the government has said it will explore all legal options in the matters related to the deal.

The government has also asked Vedanta arm HZL to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets.

In a letter dated February 17 to HZL, Ministry of Mines said: "We have been informed by the directors nominated for appointment by Government of India that in the meeting of board of directors of the company held on January 19, 2023, resolutions were approved for the creation of a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of the company, funding such subsidiary to the extent of USD 2,981 million and such subsidiary acquiring the shares of THL Zinc Ltd from THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (an entity of Vedanta Group).

"We would like to bring to your attention that Government of India will oppose any proposed resolutions in furtherance of such agenda matter and will explore all legal avenues available to Government of India in this regard." In the letter, the ministry urged the company to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets.