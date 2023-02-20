Vedanta's sale of international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc: Centre likely to explore legal options

The Centre is likely to explore legal options in the matter related to Vedanta's sale of its zinc international assets held by THL Zinc Ventures to a subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc Limited.

The central government, which holds a 29.54 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, reiterated its dissent to the deal, according to CNBC-TV18. The Centre has likely told the company to explore other cashless methods for acquisition, the report added.

Vedanta Limited on January 19 said its board has given a nod to the proposed sale for a cash consideration of $2,981 million.

"...considered and approved the proposed sale of its Zinc International assets held by THL Zinc Ventures Ltd (Mauritius), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the company... to the proposed wholly owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc Limited, another listed subsidiary of the company, for a cash consideration not exceeding $2,981 million (in a phased manner basis agreed milestones)..." the company said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News