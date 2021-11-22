Vedanta's move to spin off key businesses not to affect credit quality of parent firm: Moody's

Indian mining major Vedanta Ltd (VDL)'s plan to spin off key businesses is unlikely to affect the credit quality of its parent firm - the UK-based Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), said Moody's Investors Service in a note released on November 22.

Vedanta Ltd, whose 65 percent stake is held by the parent entity, announced last week that its board of directors have constituted a subcommittee to consider a proposal to spin off its key businesses including oil and gas, aluminum, iron and steel into separate listed companies.

Moody's, in its note, said the spinoff, which will result in three new listed entities with a shareholding mirroring that of Vedanta Ltd "will be unlikely to affect credit quality – assuming it proceeds as we currently expect – because VRL's economic interests in all businesses will remain unchanged," Moody's said in a note.

The rationale behind a spinoff/strategic partnership is to unlock value for its shareholders and to help in better transparency in the deployment of the cash surpluses from each business towards reinvestment or towards dividends.

"In the current structure, there is no separate disclosure on the free cash flow generation by the different businesses. Whereas after spinoff each entity will report its separate financials, VRL's consolidated profile will continue to draw the benefits of a diversified business model in maintaining profitability amid volatile commodity price cycles," Moody's said.

Following the spinoff, the VRL group will comprise five listed entities. Four of them, Vedanta Ltd and the three newly listed companies, will have the same shareholding.

The group's listed zinc subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) will continue to be 64.9 percent owned by Vedanta Ltd.

Moody's said VRL's consolidated credit metrics remain unchanged because its economic interest in all of its businesses will be the same even after the spinoff.

"We expect VDL's standalone debt to be transferred to the three listed companies equitably," it said. "Importantly, we expect VRL to continue to exercise management control over VDL and HZL, and for the same governance in its management of the newly listed companies."

For instance, the newly listed companies are expected to distribute 30 percent of their annual profit through dividends, aligned with the dividend policies of VDL and HZL. The group's oil and gas business is held at VDL and at VDL's wholly owned subsidiary Cairn India Holdings Limited (CIHL).

Its zinc operations in India are held at Vedanta Ltd's 64.9 percent owned subsidiary HZL.

The group also has zinc mining operations in South Africa through VDL's wholly owned subsidiary Zinc International (ZI). Its aluminum operations are run as a division at VDL and through VDL's 51 percent-owned subsidiary Bharat Aluminum Company Ltd (BALCO).

"VRL's entire shareholding of 65.2 percent in VDL was encumbered as of September 2021 per the Securities Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) definition," Moody's said. "In our view, VRL's shareholding in the three new listed companies may also be encumbered upon the spinoff based on the same SEBI definition."

The spinoff, however, will not simplify VRL's complex organisation structure because it has less than 100 percent shareholding in its key operating subsidiaries, it said, adding creditors at holding company VRL will remain subordinated to claims (debt and creditors) at the various operating subsidiaries.

"As such, the holding company's senior unsecured bonds are rated one notch lower than the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), at B3," Moody's added.

