Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising Rs 2k cr via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

Vedanta Ltd on January 8 said that its committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. "Committee of directors at its meeting held today...considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis...redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The company has presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Vedanta Ltd

