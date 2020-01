Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising Rs 2k cr via NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on January 8 said that its committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,000 crore via non-convertible debentures. "Committee of directors at its meeting held today...considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis...redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

The company has presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.