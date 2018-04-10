Vedanta Tuticorin plant's smelting ops to remain shut due to maintenance work

Vedanta today said operations at its smelter plant in Tuticorin will remain suspended due to ongoing maintenance activity till further notice.

On March 27, the company had said that as a part of regular maintenance programme, its smelting operations at Tuticorin had undergone a maintenance shutdown for approximately 15 days, while refining and copper rod manufacturing operations would continue as usual.

However, in a filing to BSE today, the company said it had applied for renewal of consent to operate (CTO) for its existing smelter plant at Thoothukudi (also known as Tuticorin) and the application "has been rejected for want of more clarifications."

Now, the company is evaluating further course of action, it said.

"The scheduled maintenance activities were supposed to be for a period of approximately 15 days from the said date (March 27, 2018) is now likely to be extended given the above development. The company shall update further developments from time to time," it added.