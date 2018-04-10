App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta Tuticorin plant's smelting ops to remain shut due to maintenance work

Vedanta today said operations at its smelter plant in Tuticorin will remain suspended due to ongoing maintenance activity till further notice.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta today said operations at its smelter plant in Tuticorin will remain suspended due to ongoing maintenance activity till further notice.

On March 27, the company had said that as a part of regular maintenance programme, its smelting operations at Tuticorin had undergone a maintenance shutdown for approximately 15 days, while refining and copper rod manufacturing operations would continue as usual.

However, in a filing to BSE today, the company said it had applied for renewal of consent to operate (CTO) for its existing smelter plant at Thoothukudi (also known as Tuticorin) and the application "has been rejected for want of more clarifications."

Now, the company is evaluating further course of action, it said.

"The scheduled maintenance activities were supposed to be for a period of approximately 15 days from the said date (March 27, 2018) is now likely to be extended given the above development. The company shall update further developments from time to time," it added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.