Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via debentures

Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta  on January 29 said a committee of its directors has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The duly authorised committee of directors at its meeting held today...considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 25,000 nos. secured, rated, non cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore (including the option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,250 crore," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The company has presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #Vedanta

