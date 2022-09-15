English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Will Tamilnad Bank's Listing Disappoint?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta to make Rs 25,000 crore fresh investment in Odisha

    With this quantum of investment, it is contributing nearly four per cent to Odisha's state GDP through its operations (direct and indirect), a company statement said.

    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST
    Vedanta

    Vedanta

    Vedanta Resources, which has the single largest investment of Rs 80,000 crore in Odisha, on Wednesday said it plans to pump in another Rs 25,000 crore for expansion of its aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses in the state.

    With this quantum of investment, it is contributing nearly four per cent to Odisha's state GDP through its operations (direct and indirect), a company statement said.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal in Mumbai on the sidelines of the 'Make in Odisha 2022' roadshow. Quoting Agarwal, the statement said the company has created over five lakh livelihood opportunities and fostered hundreds of MSMEs in the state.

    He was quoted saying, "We (Vedanta) stand testimony to what is possible if you make in Odisha. It is amongst the most favourable investment destinations in India, ably led by the stable governance, leadership, and vision of Shri. Naveen Patnaik Ji, which is reflected in the state's Ease of Doing Business rankings."

    He also said that the company has "new investments of more than Rs 25,000 crore in line with the expansion of its aluminium, ferrochrome and mining businesses, which will create more job opportunities and revenue for the state".

    Close

    Related stories

    We are also setting up one of the largest aluminium parks in the country near our Jharsuguda smelter to boost the domestic aluminium downstream ecosystem, Agarwal said adding that Odisha's rich culture, skilled manpower and natural resource sector have contributed significantly to boost the GDP of the nation.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Odisha #Vedanta
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 07:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.