Vedanta to consider private placement of NCDs on April 13

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on April 10 said it plans to hold a meeting on April 13 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"...We would like to inform you that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday, April 13, 2023 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at its meeting held on March 28, 2023," the mining company said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, a natural resources company.

Meanwhile, shares of Vendanta Ltd on April 10 closed 1.30 percent lower at Rs 269.80 apiece on the BSE, on a day when Indian shares settled marginally higher, helped by strong quarterly business updates from auto and realty companies, but rising odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.