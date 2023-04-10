Vedanta to consider private placement of NCDs on April 13

The planned issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at its meeting held on March 28, 2023, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on April 10 said it plans to hold a meeting on April 13 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"...We would like to inform you that the Company proposes to hold a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on Thursday, April 13, 2023 to consider the proposal for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis. The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at its meeting held on March 28, 2023," the mining company said in a regulatory filing.

Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, a natural resources company.

Meanwhile, shares of Vendanta Ltd on April 10 closed 1.30 percent lower at Rs 269.80 apiece on the BSE, on a day when Indian shares settled marginally higher, helped by strong quarterly business updates from auto and realty companies, but rising odds of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.

Vedanta had earlier this month said its aluminium and high refined metal production touched record levels in the last financial year.

The company said it posted ''highest ever'' aluminium production at 22.91 lakh tonnes during 2022-23, marginally up from 22.68 lakh tonnes in the preceding fiscal.

Its high refined metal production rose 7 per cent to 10.32 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal. The company had produced 9.67 lakh tonnes of saleable metals, which include refined zinc, refined lead and silver integrated, in 2021-22.

Additionally, the Supreme Court on April 10 granted permission to Vedanta to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The decision was made based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant.