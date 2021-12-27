MARKET NEWS

Vedanta says directors' panel approves raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

PTI
December 27, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The meeting was held on Monday, Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

"The duly authorised committee of directors at its meeting …considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 nos secured, rated, listed, redeemable, NCDs….aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore,” the filing said.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #NCDs #Non-Convertible Debentures #Vedanta Ltd
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:51 pm

