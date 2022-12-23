English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE Stock Market Live: Factors Behind The Market CrashGas Prices On Decline - Respite From High Energy Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Vedanta says declared as preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa

    The iron ore mines has resources of 84.92 million tonnes.

    PTI
    December 23, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Vedanta

    Vedanta

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Vedanta Ltd on Friday said it has been declared as a preferred bidder for Bicholim mineral block in Goa.

    The iron ore mines has resources of 84.92 million tonnes.

    "The company has been declared as 'preferred bidder' in respect of e-auction of Block I - Bicholim Mineral Block based on highest final price offer of 63.55 per cent submitted by the company," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

    Goa had earlier invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state.

    The grant of mining lease by the Government of Goa in respect of aforesaid mine will be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the tender document, obtaining of necessary approvals from various government departments and execution of necessary agreements in the matter.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bicholim mineral block #Business #Companies #Goa #Vedanta
    first published: Dec 23, 2022 02:44 pm