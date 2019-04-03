App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta Resources' mined metal production falls marginally to 936,000 tonnes in FY19

The company's integrated metal production was 894,000 tonnes in line with mined metal production, 7 per cent lower from previous year's record production of 960,000 tonne, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Vedanta Resources Limited on Wednesday said mined metal production during 2018-19 fell to 936,000 tonnes as against 947,000 tonnes in the year ago period. "The 2018-19 production was entirely from underground mines, which ramped up strongly by 29 per cent on account of 27 per cent increase in ore production and better grades. Therefore, despite closure of open cast operations total mined metal production declined only marginally from a year ago," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's integrated metal production was 894,000 tonnes in line with mined metal production, 7 per cent lower from previous year's record production of 960,000 tonne, it said.

Integrated lead and silver production were a record 198,000 tonnes and 21.8 mn ounces, higher by 18 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

Integrated zinc production was lower 12 per cent in line with the availability of zinc mined metal and higher lead ratio in ore, it said.

Goa iron ore operations remain suspended due to state-wide directive from the Supreme Court and there is a continued engagement with the government for resumption of mining operations, it said.

Production of saleable ore stood at 4.1 million tonnes during the year ended March 2018, up 89 per cent year-on-year.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 10:42 pm

tags #Business #Vedanta Resources Limited

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tajik Pop Star Fined for Asking Friends to Birthday Party

White Tigress in Rajkot Zoo Gives Birth to Three Healthy Cubs

Instagram Stars: Harry, Meghan Fastest to Hit 1 Million Fans

Congress, TDP 'Hurting' Morale of Armed Forces, Says Rajnath Singh

Congress to Release Manifesto at 22 Places Across Country on Thursday

IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic ...

Residents Lament Wayanad’s Connectivity Issues Ahead of Rahul Gandhi ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi File Nomination From Anantnag Seat

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

Below normal monsoon is the new normal, says Jatin Singh of Skymet

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav st ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner's fiance Joe Jonas signed an NDA, here' ...

Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Sha ...

Nerkonda Paarvai: Vidya Balan wraps shooting of her Tamil debut, write ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.