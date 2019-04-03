Vedanta Resources' mined metal production falls marginally to 936,000 tonnes in FY19

Vedanta Resources Limited on Wednesday said mined metal production during 2018-19 fell to 936,000 tonnes as against 947,000 tonnes in the year ago period. "The 2018-19 production was entirely from underground mines, which ramped up strongly by 29 per cent on account of 27 per cent increase in ore production and better grades. Therefore, despite closure of open cast operations total mined metal production declined only marginally from a year ago," it said in a regulatory filing.

The company's integrated metal production was 894,000 tonnes in line with mined metal production, 7 per cent lower from previous year's record production of 960,000 tonne, it said.

Integrated lead and silver production were a record 198,000 tonnes and 21.8 mn ounces, higher by 18 per cent and 22 per cent respectively.

Integrated zinc production was lower 12 per cent in line with the availability of zinc mined metal and higher lead ratio in ore, it said.

Goa iron ore operations remain suspended due to state-wide directive from the Supreme Court and there is a continued engagement with the government for resumption of mining operations, it said.

Production of saleable ore stood at 4.1 million tonnes during the year ended March 2018, up 89 per cent year-on-year.