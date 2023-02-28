 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta Resources confident of meeting all upcoming maturities in June quarter

Amritha Pillay
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

Vedanta to service its debt obligations through multiple options including refinancing and internal accrual-backed repayments.

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003.

Vedanta Resources is fully confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023, the company said in a statement on February 28. The statement comes in the wake of concerns over the group’s ability to keep debt commitments.

The company plans to do so through refinancing and internal accrual-backed repayments.

Vedanta Resources has pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and has deleveraged by $2 billion in the past 11 months, the company reiterated in its statement. The company said it is confident to meet the maturities upcoming in the June quarter.

Vedanta said it is at an advanced stage to tie up required financing through a US$1 billion fresh loan from a syndicate of banks. The company is also close to finalise around US$750 million bilateral facilities with various relationships, Vedanta said. "The remaining liquidity requirements can be addressed internally," the note added.