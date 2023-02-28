Vedanta Resources confident of meeting all upcoming maturities in June quarter

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Plc was incorporated in 2003.

Vedanta Resources is fully confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023, the company said in a statement on February 28. The statement comes in the wake of concerns over the group’s ability to keep debt commitments.

The company plans to do so through refinancing and internal accrual-backed repayments.

Vedanta Resources has pre-paid all of its maturities due till March 2023 and has deleveraged by $2 billion in the past 11 months, the company reiterated in its statement. The company said it is confident to meet the maturities upcoming in the June quarter.

Vedanta said it is at an advanced stage to tie up required financing through a US$1 billion fresh loan from a syndicate of banks. The company is also close to finalise around US$750 million bilateral facilities with various relationships, Vedanta said. "The remaining liquidity requirements can be addressed internally," the note added.

The company’s debt commitments have been in focus amid the government’s opposition to the planned sale of its international zinc business. S&P Global Ratings has stated in a report that if Vedanta Resources is unable to advance either the $2 billion fundraising exercise or the sale of its international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd in the near future, the company's credit rating will face an immediate strain.

The Indian subsidiary Vedanta in January said its board approved the sale of its Zinc International assets held by wholly owned subsidiary THL Zinc Ventures (Mauritius) to a proposed wholly owned unit of Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. The government of India has opposed this deal in a strongly worded letter sent on February 20. The government holds a 29.54 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, which is the buyer company in this deal. In its letter, the government, as a shareholder, urged Hindustan Zinc to explore other cashless methods for this acquisition. Analysts point out that Vedanta needs the cash to meet its debt obligations at the group level.

“We would like the investors to note that Vedanta group operating companies, underpinned by strong operating profitability from diversified and low-cost tier-1 assets, are delivering healthy cash flows whilst maintaining disciplined capital allocation,” the statement on Tuesday said.

On the quantum of pledged shares, Vedanta Resources clarified that its subsidiary Vedanta Limited does not have any pledged shares except 6.8 percent of its zinc subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Limited’s shares.

Shares for Vedanta, the Indian listed company, closed at Rs 268.45 per piece in Tuesday's trade, 6.58 percent lower from its previous day's close on BSE.