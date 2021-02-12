MARKET NEWS

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal teams up with Centricus to create $10 billion fund to invest in public sector companies

Agarawal said his decision comes in support of the budget's strong focus on disinvestment.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, Anil Agarwal, has announced that he has teamed up with London-based firm Centricus to create a $10 billion fund that will invest in the stake sale of public sector companies.

Agarawal said his decision comes in support of the budget's strong focus on disinvestment.

He also said companies like Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) exemplify his track record of turning around companies post disinvestment without retrenching a single employee.

This isn't the first time Agarwal has shown an interest in state-owned entities. He recently had placed a preliminary expression of interest for buying the government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL).

In the past, as mentioned by Agarwal, Vedanta has invested quite generously, by picking up majority stakes in government-owned companies such as Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Company.

The Vedanta chairman had also pitched for the privatisation of Hindustan Copper. On the same lines, he tweeted in October, applauding NITI Aayog for spearheading the conversation on the disinvestment of Hindustan Copper. He believed that the only copper producer of the country needed a different dimension for growth.
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:02 pm

