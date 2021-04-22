MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta ready to supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients, writes to Tamil Nadu CM

Many companies have begun diverting oxygen supply from their plants to hospitals in various states, since the spike in COVID-19 cases has led to shortage of medical oxygen.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST
Vedanta has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permission to run Sterlite Copper's oxygen plants

Vedanta has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permission to run Sterlite Copper's oxygen plants

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta has said oxygen plants at the closed Sterlite Copper smelter can be used to meet the spike in demand for medical oxygen used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar made this offer in a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Kumar said the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu contained two oxygen plants with a combined production capacity of more than 1,000 tonnes of oxygen daily.

Also read: Union Health Ministry revises plan for oxygen allocation to 19 States, UTs

"We would like to offer these facilities for your use, towards ensuring that there is no lack of this viral commodity in the nation," he said in the letter.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Vedanta has also written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permission to run Sterlite Copper's oxygen plants, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Vedanta has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard, since their permission to operate the plant is sub-judice.

Many companies have begun diverting oxygen supply from their plants to hospitals in various states, since the spike in COVID-19 cases has led to shortage of medical oxygen.

The Centre has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except in nine specified industries, with effect from April 22.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Sterlite #Vedanta
first published: Apr 22, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.