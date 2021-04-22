Vedanta ready to supply oxygen for COVID-19 patients, writes to Tamil Nadu CM

Vedanta has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permission to run Sterlite Copper's oxygen plants

Vedanta has said oxygen plants at the closed Sterlite Copper smelter can be used to meet the spike in demand for medical oxygen used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Sterlite Copper CEO Pankaj Kumar made this offer in a letter written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Kumar said the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu contained two oxygen plants with a combined production capacity of more than 1,000 tonnes of oxygen daily.

"We would like to offer these facilities for your use, towards ensuring that there is no lack of this viral commodity in the nation," he said in the letter.

Vedanta has also written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking permission to run Sterlite Copper's oxygen plants, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Vedanta has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard, since their permission to operate the plant is sub-judice.

Many companies have begun diverting oxygen supply from their plants to hospitals in various states, since the spike in COVID-19 cases has led to shortage of medical oxygen.