MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta plans investments in mineral sector in Saudi Arabia

The company is already in discussions with stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, which is aiming to become a mineral hub in the Middle East.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST
Vedanta | Representative image

Vedanta | Representative image

Industrialist Anil Agarwal-owned mining major Vedanta Group on Friday said it is exploring investment opportunities in the mineral sector of Saudi Arabia. The company is already in discussions with stakeholders in Saudi Arabia, which is aiming to become a mineral hub in the Middle East, Vedanta said in a statement.

"Vedanta plans to invest in the mineral sector in Saudi Arabia. The company is in discussions to identify investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which aims to transform itself into a mineral hub in the Middle East," the statement said. According to the statement, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday attended the 'Future Minerals Forum 2022' held in Riyadh as a guest speaker and spoke on the huge potential Saudi Arabia has in minerals, including zinc, gold and silver.

ALSO READ: Vedanta rolls out massive vaccination drive for children of employees in age group of 15-18 years

Considering the strong demand for zinc and its expected shortage globally, Saudi Arabia is looking to team up with global companies to become a leading producer of the metal. Vedanta group company Hindustan Zinc is one of the world's largest producers of zinc. "The strong collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia is bringing to the fore big opportunities. We are in the process of identifying investment options in the mineral sector which we believe the country has in abundance.

"Mining and minerals will play a critical role in the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable world, and we at Vedanta are committed to play an important part in this journey," Agarwal said at the forum. Saudi Arabia is planning to invest $100 billion in the country in areas of energy, refining, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, minerals and mining. It is also a key pillar of India's energy security, being the source of 17 per cent of crude oil and 32 per cent of LPG requirements of India, Vedanta said.
PTI
Tags: #Anil Agarwal #mineral sector #Saudi Arabia #Vedanta
first published: Jan 14, 2022 09:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.