Vedanta may sell Tamil Nadu copper plant for Rs 4,500 crore

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Resources Ltd.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal promoted Vedanta Ltd, which is planning to revive its copper plant in Tamil Nadu, is exploring options to sell the unit at a valuation of Rs 4,500 crore, a report has said.

The company invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for the unit in June 2022 but did not get a positive response as the plant was closed for the last five years. “The process has now started again with bankers reaching out to potential bidders,” Business Standard quoted an unnamed banking source as saying.

The company invited EoI on June 12 to "restart activities" following the Supreme Court's direction. The plant was shut down on the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

Vedanta moved the apex court against the closure decision and the final verdict is likely by August.

Banking sources said Vedanta Resources (VRL), the parent company of Vedanta Limited, is doing all it can to raise funds to repay its debt and the amount raised by selling the unit would help in meeting its capital expenditure of $1.7 billion for this year, the report said.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the development independently.

Analysts are of the view that more avenues are still open such as dividend upstreaming and domestic bond private placement of up to Rs 2,100 crore that was recently okayed by the board of directors and asset sale. VRL is hopeful of paying its debt obligations over the next few months aided by its recent efforts to raise $1.3 billion.

As of March 2023, VRL has $1.7 billion of short-term investments in various bank deposits, quoted bonds and mutual funds.

Analysts at CreditSites believe this could be liquidated if the need arises and mark-to-market takes a potential hit.

On June 22 morning, Vedanta Ltd was trading 0.43 percent higher on NSE at Rs 282.4.5