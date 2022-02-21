Vedanta makes oil discovery in Rajasthan's Barmer, notifies Petroleum ministry

Vedanta | Representative image

Vedanta Ltd on February 21 announced it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas about the oil discovery in a block that was awarded to it under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

Vedanta said it has also informed the Management Committee, the block oversight panel, of the discovery made in the OALP block.

"The company has notified the Management Committee, DGH and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on February 21, 2022 of an oil discovery (named ‘Durga’) in its exploratory well WM-Basal DD Fan-1 drilled in OALP Block RJ-ONHP-2017/1 in Barmer District of Rajasthan," Vedanta said.

Notably, the RJ-ONHP-2017/1 Block is located in Gudamalani and Chohtan Tehsil of Barmer district, and is spread over an area of 542 square kilometre. It was among the 41 blocks that were awarded to the company in the OALP-I round of bidding in 2018.

"The company holds 100 percent participating interest in the block," Vedanta informed the stock exchanges.

This is the third hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the OALP portfolio, the firm said.

"During the drilling of the well, four hydrocarbon zones were encountered in the Dharvi Dungar (DD) formation of Late Paleocene to Early Eocene age," it noted.

Further evaluation is being carried out to assess potential commerciality of the discovery, Vedanta said.