Vedanta Limited to delist its American depositary shares

Vedanta Limited | Representative image



— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 23, 2021

Vedanta Limited on September 23 announced it will delist its American depositary shares and has taken the step to concentrate all trading of shares on NSE and BSE, reported CNBC-TV18.

Earlier this month, the mining major announced a first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share. This was confirmed at the meeting of Board of Directors held on September 1.

The firm on September 13 announced that the company has reduced its net debt by $300 million in the first half of this fiscal and expects to further reduce its debt by $500 million in the second half of FY'22. With the entire debt repayment at Volcan, the pledge on all the equity shares of VRL has been released, the company had said in a statement. Volcan Investments is an investment arm of metals-to-mining magnate Anil Agarwal.

On Thursday, Vedanta's stock hit a high price of Rs 302.4 and closed at Rs 299.60, with a gain of Rs 4.70 or 1.59 percent.

In the quarter ending June 30, 2021, the mining firm reported a consolidated sales of Rs 29,151 crore, up 0.3 percent from the previous quarter which was Rs 29,065 crore and up 71.5 percent from the year-ago quarter's Rs 16998 crore.

Its net profit after tax for April-June quarter stood at Rs 4,224 crore, up 308.91 percent from the same quarter a year ago.