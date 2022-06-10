Vedanta Limited inaugurates international iron ore operations via subsidiary WCL

Vedanta Limited announced on June 10 that Vedanta Limited Iron & Steel sector has ventured into international iron ore mining operations in Liberia, West Africa through its subsidiary Western Cluster Limited, Liberia (WCL).

The ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Bomi iron ore mine on June 08, 2022, the company said in an exchange filing.

Notably, WCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bloom Fountain Limited (BFL), which is, in turn, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

WCL had signed a mineral development agreement with the Government of Liberia for three iron ore mining concessions in Liberia namely Bomi, Bea, and Mano in 2011. However, the operations could not be started due to the outbreak of the Ebola epidemic.

A day ago, Vedanta said it has pledged 5.77 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd for a term loan of Rs 8,000 crore.

The announcement had come on the heels of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approving the government's 29.5 percent stake sale in Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL).

"...to secure the term loan facility of Rs 8,000 crore...VEDL (Vedanta Ltd) has created encumbrance in the form of Pledge (5.77 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HZL) and NDU (non-disposal undertaking) (50.10 per cent of the paid-up share capital of HZL) in respect of its shareholding in HZL," the metals and mining major said in a filing to BSE.

The company further said the earlier encumbrance created by Vedanta aggregating to 64.92 percent of the paid-up share capital of Hindustan Zinc, to secure the syndicated term loan facility of Rs 10,000 crore in the form of pledge -- 14.82 percent of the paid-up share capital of HZL -- and non-disposal undertaking -- 50.10 percent stake -- had been released.