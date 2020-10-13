Vedanta likely to repay $2.5 billion with interest after delisting bid fails: Report

Days after Vedanta Resources' bid to delist its Indian unit failed, billionaire Anil Agarwal’s commodities group is likely to repay $2.5 billion in funds it had raised for the effort.

Vedanta will pay back $1.4 billion it raised via bonds, and $1.1 billion in bank loans as early as the week ending October 18, reported Bloomberg. Vedanta is also planning to pay a small amount of interest to banks and bondholders. Moneycontrol could not independently verify these details.

Vedanta fell short of the 1.34 billion public shares it needed to proceed for delisting on October 9. The group had offered 1.25 billion shares, which was less than the minimum number required to be accepted by the acquirers for the delisting offer to be successful.

Minority shareholders, who scuppered the deal, are most likely to put downward pressure on the stock after corporate governance issues have surfaced. Agarwal has also been facing backlash about the group's complicated investment portfolio.

The billionaire divested a multi-layered asset pickup in Anglo American at an estimated $300 million profit in 2019. He had also delisted London-based parent company Vedanta Resources in 2018.

The company has not made any decision on whether it will propose a delisting again, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Vedanta's debt load is a major concern for the company and why it may be repaying the funds it raised.

"We wish to reiterate our unflinching commitment to India particularly in the natural resources sector. We are confident that Vedanta Ltd will continue to grow from strength to strength as a listed entity on the Indian stock exchanges," Vedanta had said on its future after the failed delisting bid.