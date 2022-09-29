Vedanta invites initial bids for supplying hybrid renewable power

Vedanta invited expression of interests (EOIs) for 500 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy in a bid to scale up its green energy sourcing to one gigawatt (GW).

It has invited initial bids from players to supply hybrid renewable power for its manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Commenting on the development, Vedanta’s chief safety officer and group chief executive Sunil Duggal said, “This move furthers our journey towards becoming the ESG (environmental, social, and governance) leader in the natural resources sector. It is a crucial step in achieving our 2.5 GW of renewable power by 2030. We are looking forward to collaborating with the best in the industry, as we march ahead on our decarbonisation goals”.

Vedanta has committed $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operation. It had previously secured 580 megawatt RTC renewable energy through Serentica Renewables.