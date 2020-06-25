App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for delisting

While 93.342 percent of the votes were in favour of the proposal, 6.658 percent were against it, the filing said.

PTI
 
 
Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company.

"...the special resolution (for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE))...has been approved by the members with requisite majority," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

"The approval is considered to have been received on the last date specified for remote e-voting i.e., Wednesday, June 24, 2020," it added.

related news

The proposal required approval of at least 66.7 percent of minority shareholders.

Vedanta Ltd had last month initiated the process for seeking shareholders' approval for delisting.

The firm, through a postal ballot, had sought shareholders' nod to delist after Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd offered to buyout about 49.9 percent of public shareholding at a price of Rs 87.5 per share.

Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), which owns 50.1 percent of Vedanta Ltd, offered to acquire all of the balance 49.9 percent shareholding held by the public and delist the company.

On May 18, Agarwal-chaired board of directors of Vedanta Ltd approved its parent VRL's open offer.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Anil Agarwal #Business #Market news #stocks #Vedanta

