172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|vedanta-gets-in-principle-nod-for-delisting-from-bse-nse-5898061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta gets in-principle nod for delisting from BSE, NSE

Post approval, the company''s parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) and its subsidiaries issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta on Tuesday said it has received in-principle approval from stock exchanges -- BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) -- for its delisting from the bourses.

Post approval, the company''s parent Vedanta Resources (VRL) and its subsidiaries issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer.

"...BSE and National Stock Exchange of India have issued their in-principle approval for the delisting offer pursuant to their letters each dated September 28, 2020,” Vedanta said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Vedanta Resources and its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries - Vedanta Holdings Mauritius and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II - have also issued a public announcement with regard to the delisting offer on Tuesday.

related news

In June this year, Vedanta had received shareholders'' nod for delisting the company. The firm, through a postal ballot, had sought shareholders'' nod to delist after VRL offered to buy out about 49.9 percent of public shareholding at a price of Rs 87.5 per share.

VRL, which owns 50.1 percent of Vedanta, offered to acquire all of the balance 49.9 percent shareholding held by the public and delist the company.

On May 18, Agarwal-chaired board of directors of Vedanta approved its parent VRL''s open offer.

Shares of Vedanta were trading 0.18 percent higher at Rs 139.30 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 10:34 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #NSE #Vedanta

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.