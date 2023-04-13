Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor JV talks with STMicroelectronics hit roadblock

The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor consortium’s talks with STMicroelectronics for making it as a technology partner got stuck due to reasons such as lack of agreement on details of technology transfer, the duration of their partnership and the funds to be invested, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

STMicroelectronics wants to limit the scope of the technology transfer as well as have a sunset clause pertaining to the duration of the joint venture, the report said.

Sunset clause is a measure within a statute or a regulation that provides for the law to cease to be effective after a specific date, unless further legislative action is taken to extend it.

