 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta emerges preferred bidder for minerals block in Chattisgarh

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

In October last year, the Chhattisgarh government had conducted an auction for grant of composite license for the mineral block.

Vedanta emerges preferred bidder for mineral block in Chhattisgarh.

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for nickel, chromium and associated platinum group elements block in Chhattisgarh.

In October last year, the Chhattisgarh government had conducted an auction for grant of composite license for the said block.

Under the composite licence (prospective-cum-mining), preliminary exploration of the areas is done but further exploration is required by mining companies.

"The company had submitted its bid in electronic auction for grant of composite license.