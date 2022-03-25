Vedanta board approves investment in three projects

Vedanta Limited has said in a regulatory filing that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on March 25 approved investments in three projects.

The projects approved by the Vedanta board are related to Cairn Oil & Gas, Zinc International - Gamsberg Phase-2 Project; and ESL Steel Limited's 3 MTPA growth project.

Cairn Oil & Gas: Vedanta said in the regulatory filing that the strategic priority for the Cairn Oil & Gas business will be to increase near term volume through infill wells and add resources through exploration.

It added: “In order to deliver this, the Board of Directors have approved capex investment (net) of $687 million. Of these, $360 million have been earmarked for infill wells in the prolific fields viz Mangala, Bhagyam, Aishwariya, Aishwariya Barmer Hill, Ravva, etc. The exploration work programme with capex investment of $327 million shall be spread across the OALP blocks and PSC blocks including pilot wells for Shale.”

Zinc International - Gamsberg Phase-2 Project: "Gamsberg Phase II Expansion Project at cost of $466 million will double up Gamsberg capacity from 4Mtpa Ore to 8Mtpa to produce additional 200ktpa MiC Zinc. This project will bring significant socio-economic benefit and will make Vedanta Zinc International as largest zinc producer of South Africa,” the company said.

According to Vedanta, “the steel expansion project with an investment of USD 348 Mn comes with additional Blast Furnace of 1050 m3 supported by 0.5 MTPA Coke Ovens, 1.8 MTPA Pellet Plant, 800 TPD Oxygen Plant and other auxiliaries and infrastructure upgradation including Railway siding to Plant head. This project also comes with a new 0.18 MTPA Ductile Iron Pipe Plant which will help us to maximize VAP. This project along with debottlenecking of BF#3, Sinter Plants & new LRF will take us to the capacity of 3 MTPA with the lowest quartile cost and premium product portfolio.”