 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vedanta appoints Omar Davis as its President-Strategy

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Omar Davis will work closely with Vedanta chairman Agarwal to lead the Group's strategic initiatives and will be based out of the group's London office.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta on Thursday announced the appointment of Omar Davis as its President-Strategy.

Davis will work closely with Vedanta chairman Agarwal to lead the Group's strategic initiatives and will be based out of the group's London office.

A seasoned natural resources banker, Davis has an experience of 25 years in the industry, Vedanta said in a statement.

Most recently, prior to his appointment, he worked with Bank of America as the bank's global head of metals and mining for corporate and investment banking.