Vedanta appoints John Slaven as CEO of aluminium business, Stephen Moore as Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil

Vedanta intimate the stock exchanges about the appointments on Aug 4, 2023 (File image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mining major Vedanta on August 4 announcement the appointment of John Slaven as the chief executive officer of the company's aluminum business, and Stephen Russel Moore as the deputy CEO of its subsidiary Cairn Oil & Gas.

The appointment of Slaven will come into effect on October 3, 2023, for a period of "3.5 years", Vedanta informed the stock exchanges, adding that he would also be designated as a "senior management personnel (SMP)" in effect from the same date.

Moore, on the other hand, has been elevated as the Deputy CEO of Cairn with immediate effect. He was currently positioned as the chief operating officer (COO) of the oil and gas exploration arm of Vedanta group.

The appointments were given the nod by the board of directors in the meeting held earlier in the day, Vedanta said.

Slaven "will be leading all aspects of the strategy of aluminium

business’ growth and strategy, including development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery", the company noted. Prior to joining Vedanta, he had worked in key executive roles in the Australian mining and metals major BHP Billiton, it added.

While elaborating on Moore's appointment as Cairn's Deputy CEO, Vedanta noted that he would be in-charge of the "growth strategy and strategic business alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery".

Vedanta also stated that it is looking at setting up an advisory board for Cairn's business. "The aim is that Nicholas John Robert Walker who is currently the CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas will play a role in setting up this

Board and be part of it to provide oversight and advice to the management and create a long-term business strategy for unlocking the significant potential of Cairn’s assets," it added.

Vedanta's shares, in the trading session on August 4, traded in the red and settled at Rs 247.15 apiece on the BSE. This was 2.7 percent lower as against the previous closing price.