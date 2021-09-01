MARKET NEWS

Vedanta announces interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share

The decision was confirmed at the meeting of Board of Directors held on September 1, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST

Mining major Vedanta Limited has announced a first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per share. The decision was confirmed at the meeting of Board of Directors held on September 1, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Vedanta Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 01, 2021, declared Interim Dividend of (Rs) 18.5 per equity share," the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) noted.

Earlier, in a regulatory filing submitted before the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Vedanta said that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend "is being fixed as Thursday, September 9, 2021."

The company also informed the BSE that the trading window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of the company for all designated

persons till September 3, 2021.

Shares of Vedanta surged by around three percent on August 30 after the company announced that the Board of Directors would consider approving the first interim dividend of financial year 2021-22.

Over the past year, the stock price of Vedanta has rallied by over 132 percent. The value has gained by 85 percent in 2021 so far, and over the past one week, it has surged by around 9 percent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:37 pm

