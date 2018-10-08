App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

VECV to set up Rs 400-cr greenfield truck manufacturing plant in Bhopal

"The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted land for the new plant and work to set up this plant is expected to start soon," Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors, which has a 50:50 joint venture with Volvo for trucks and buses (VECV), on Monday announced that the JV plans to set up a new greenfield truck manufacturing plant at an investment of Rs 400 crore in Bhopal.

"The Madhya Pradesh government has allotted land for the new plant and work to set up this plant is expected to start soon," Eicher Motors said in a BSE filing.

"The target is to go on stream with this plant in the next 18 months at an investment of around Rs 400 crore and an initial capacity of 40,000 trucks, in addition to the capacity of 90,000 trucks at Pithampur, near Indore," it added.

Volvo Group and Eicher Motors are commemorating completion of 10 years of partnership.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:54 am

tags #Bhopal #Business #Companies #Eicher Motors #Volvo

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.