VECV sales up 14% in October

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Thursday reported 14.4 percent rise in sales in October at 5,980 units.

The company had posted sales of 5,228 units in October 2017, VE Commercial Vehicles (VCEV) said in a statement.

Volvo Trucks recorded sales of 154 units in October as compared to 62 units in the year ago period.