VE Commercial Vehicles' total sales up 4.4% in August

Representative Image (Reuters)

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.4 per cent growth in total sales at 5,003 units in August 2022. The company, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,793 units in the same month last year, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 4,893 units last month as against 4,667 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.8 per cent. Domestic sales of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 4,530 units as compared to 3,864 units in August 2021, while exports were at 363 units, down from 803 units earlier.

Volvo trucks and buses posted sales of 110 units in August 2022 as compared to 126 units in the same month last year, down 12.7 per cent, the company said.