VE Commercial Vehicles sales at 2,145 units in April

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors group firm VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on May 1 reported total sales of 2,145 units in April.

The company had sold only 85 units in the same month last year when sales were hit by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eicher branded trucks and buses clocked 1,555 units in the domestic market in April. It was at 38 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Exports of Eicher trucks and buses stood at 541 units last month. It was at 41 units in April last year.

Sales of Volvo trucks and buses were at 49 units in April this year. It was at 6 units in the same month last year.