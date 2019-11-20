VCs are turning to fintech start-ups: Here’s why

The fintech sector is increasingly making its way into our daily lives, making everyday transactions a breeze.

Innovation and technology have revamped the financial space, bringing about a radical change in traditional financial services. India has emerged as the world’s second largest fin-tech hub, trailing only the US, with more than 2000 start-ups operating in the sector. The last five years have seen an exponential growth in the domain.

According to a 2015 report titled ‘Fintech in India: a Global Growth Story’ jointly published by KPMG in India and Nasscom 10,000 Startups, the world has witnessed more than 12,000 start-ups emerging and a massive USD 19 billion in the fintech space alone.

With innovators constantly utilising technology to provide for increased ease of financial services both for the banked and unbanked population, the global fintech software and services sector is expected to reach its peak potential valuation at USD 45 billion by 2020, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.1 per cent as per National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

A relatively new industry in India, fintech start-ups are fast gaining momentum owing to an innovation-driven startup landscape, further supplemented by a large market base, friendly government policies and regulations in the country. Owing to pro-startup initiatives like Startup India scheme, in the past couple of years, India’s economic and business environment has become a fertile ground for a Fintech revolution.

Even the Union budget 2019 declared that business establishments with an annual turnover of Rs 50 crore will have to use digital modes of payment like Aadhaar Pay, NEFT, BHIM etc and no extra charges or merchant discount rates for it will be imposed on customers or merchants. While this policy was advised with a motive to foster a cashless economy, it goes without saying that it will largely boost the fintech sector.

Banking on the steadily climbing rates of internet penetration, the fintech sector is boosting financial inclusiveness and based on the hugely populated country that India is, can be expected to grow rapidly in the future.

Owing to rising growth numbers, investors are exploring opportunities in the sector, expecting to reap major benefits. Given that most companies in this sphere are presently start-ups, it is a significant opportunity area for venture capital firms as well, who are increasingly investing in the sector at present, with the intent of upholding the growth of the sector as well as making money from it.

Fintech as a sector is fresh and stands to revolutionize all that has come before it. It has introduced a sense of competition into the otherwise stagnant financial industry, where customers now have more convenient and lucrative options to choose from as far as transactions are concerned.

Moreover, in a country composed majorly of small and medium-size enterprises, Fintech start-ups alone are better suited to cater to 60 million of them to access diverse and convenient funding options. In the last few years, developments such as UPI, Aadhaar for Ekyc, biometric payments, e-wallets etc, fintech start-ups have managed to expand its reach to the urban and the rural segments.

According to Medici India Fintech Report 2019, the top five fintech destinations in India are Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Hyderabad. Out of more than 2000 fin-tech start-ups in India currently, Mumbai and Bangalore account for 42% of the country’s start-up headquarters.

Amidst the other factors promising/propelling the growth of the fintech sector in India, global investors from countries like China and Japan have made promising contributions. According to data by Tracxn, a research and analytics platform, Chinese venture capitalists have pumped over $5 billion into the Indian start-up ecosystem in 2018.

Surpassing investments from US and Japan, the maximum investments were garnered by sectors like fintech, food-tech, retail, logistics etc. Among the top Chinese investors were Fosun Tencent, Xiaomi, Alibaba and Shunwei Capital.

Apart from Chinese investments/investors, tech-driven countries like Japan are also eyeing the Indian fintech sector for investments. A significant stakeholder in the Indian startup ecosystem, investors like Softbank have invested over $10 billion in Indian start-ups till date.

Other significant contributions were made by the Japanese investors Rebright Partners, Dentsu Ventures, BEENEXT, Recruit Holding, Mistletoe Inc, REAPRA Ventures, Asuka Corporation etc who have invested over $12 billion in Indian start-ups till date, a significant portion of which accrues to the fintech sector. With more and more global investors turning to the Indian fintech sector, it is set to grow in leaps and bounds in the near future.

In a country that accounts for 17.99 percent of the world’s population, it is unfortunately true that the government machinery alone has not been able to achieve large scale financial inclusion and empowerment.

This is where fintech sector comes into the picture, and can be expected to cope up for the huge unmet demands existing, and foreseeable in this sector. Agreeably, the Indian fintech market is set to prosper and is forecasted to touch US $2.4 billion by the next year, according to Nasscom. But for the facts to become a tangible reality, the fintech ecosystem will have to constantly evolve, innovate and integrate newer technologies. As for investors, this sector is expected to give back great returns, sweet exits, and overall the satisfaction of being a part of a thriving domain.

The author is Co-Founder & President, Venture Catalysts.