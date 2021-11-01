MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vax is Oxford Languages’ Word of the Year, but there are other fun words too

People’s preoccupation with vaccination has given the world a new lexicon

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Vaxxie is a selfie taken immediately after a person's vaccination

Vaxxie is a selfie taken immediately after a person's vaccination

Vax has emerged the word of the year in Oxford Languages’ Word of the Year. 

It has generated numerous derivatives that we are now seeing in a wide range of informal contexts, from vax sites and vax cards to getting vaxxed and being fully vaxxed, no word better captures the atmosphere of the past year than vax,” read the language-data repository’s website.

But what is more fun are the new words people have come up with, also recorded in 2021 Word of the Year report. Here are some of them.

Vaxxie: It’s a selfie taken immediately after one’s vaccination. 

Inoculati: The privileged vaccinated who enjoyed greater social freedom and peace of mind. Among the inoculati are the halfcinated (having taken one shot of the two) and fulcinated (fully vacinated). 

Vaxinista: These are the advocates of vaccination. While the word started of as a compliment, it devolved into a jibe at someone who flaunts their vaccinated status.

Strollout: This came up first in Australia, to describe the ‘strolling’ or slow pace at which vaccination was being delivered. It was first used by trade unionist Sally McManus and the usage will probably catch on. “Despite these very specific origins, strollout seems one of the more likely of these new formations to see a continuing use in other contexts,” said the Oxford Languages’ report.

Fauci Ouchie: As the name suggests, it originated in the US, as a hat tip to Dr Anthony Fauci.

Vaxdar: An intuition that you are talking to a person on your side of the vaccination debate. 

Spreadneck: A person who is a vaccine sceptic. The word is a play on redneck.

The India teeka finds a mention in the report too, under the global variation in the vaccine language.

“When a person arrives home, before a person leaves home, at festivals and at pujas (religious ceremonies), the ‘teeka’/’tilak’ is applied.”

“Similarly, in India, vaccines are symbolic of warding off any ills (including diseases). The Covid-19 vaccine is also called a ‘teeka’, and the vaccination programme is referred to as ‘teekakaran’,” read the report.
