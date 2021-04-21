VAV Lifesciences to supply key COVID vaccine ingredient to Pfizer, Moderna

Representative image

Biopharmaceutical firm VAV Lifesciences has signed an agreement to supply phospholipids, a crucial ingredient in the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, with an American contract development and manufacturing firm which makes vaccines for multinational pharma giants Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The city-based VAV Lifesciences is the only domestic firm in the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain with this crucial ingredient. It can thus can play a vital role in the global mRNA-based vaccine supply chain, the company claimed in a statement.

The deal will be executed through its subsidiary VAV Lipids, which has entered into the agreement with a US-based contract development and manufacturing organisation to manufacture and supply the synthetic phospholipids to be used to to make COVID-19 vaccines. The US firm will use the lipids made by VAV to produce gene-based lipid nanoparticles on behalf of the brand owners — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

VAV Lifesciences, the only domestic firm whose lipids will be used in the mRNA-LNP technology-based vaccines, has already initiated commercial supply of phospholipids for large-scale vaccine manufacturing through its EU cGMP certified facility being operated run by VAV Lipids at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. Phospholipids are crucial biomolecules used in manufacturing of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

These synthetic lipids are used in the formulation of lipid nanoparticles, which are very tiny lipid particles that enclose submicroscopic mRNA strands and can effectively deliver the mRNA to the target cellular sites and help bind these to the relevant cells. VAV Lifesciences Managing Director Arun Kedia said each order volume is about 250 kg, roughly valued at Rs 50 lakh, and the company will manufacture all synthetic phospholipids at the Ratnagiri facility.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

VAV Lifesciences produces high-grade ingredients used in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, healthcare and personal care industry and is a leading manufacturer of phospholipids and lecithin.