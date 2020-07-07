App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vasudeva Maiya, former CEO of Guru Raghavendra Bank, found dead in his car

The police have begun an investigation into Vasudev Maiya's death.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vasudeva Maiya, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, was found dead in his car in Bengaluru on July 6.

The police have begun an investigation into Vasudev Maiya's death. News18 reported that he died by suicide.

The Reserve Bank of India had in January imposed restrictions on the lender and limited withdrawals to Rs 35,000 by customers.

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five offices of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, in relation to alleged misappropriation of Rs 1,400 crore. 


The police also conducted searches at residences of Maiya and the bank's chairman K Ramakrishna, the NewsMinute reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 07:26 am

tags #Business #Companies

