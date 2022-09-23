Corporate Crossings | Britannia onboards Jubilant Foodworks' Ranjeet Kohli as CEO, elevates Varun Berry as MD & Exec VC

Britannia Industries on September 23 announced the appointment of industry veteran Ranjeet Kohli as its new executive director and chief executive officer, with incumbent CEO Varun Berry being elevated as the managing director and executive vice chairman.

Kohli, prior to joining Britannia, was the president and chief business officer at Jubilant Foodworks since April 2021. He will assume the CEO charge at Britannia from September 26, and will be reporting to Berry, a press release issued by the company noted.

“I am delighted to welcome Rajneet to Britannia. His experience of building high performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned to our vision of becoming a responsible global total foods company," Berry said.

"Rajneet’s proven track record of scaling up businesses and building highly engaged teams makes him a perfect fit for the Organization. I look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth," he added.

Kohli, while commenting on his appointment, said he is "excited for what lies ahead for us at Britannia".

"As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving consumers with exemplary standards," he added.

Kohli, who comes with an experience of over 25 years, , has served in numerous senior leadership roles in top companies such as Asian Paints and

Coca-Cola. Under his leadership, Jubilant Foodworks, has delivered sustained profitable growth and emerged as the largest QSR chain in the country with over 1,600 stores.