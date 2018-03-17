Vanguard Group buys stake worth Rs 397 crore in 4 firms

Investment management company Vanguard Group on Friday picked up shares worth Rs 397.49 crore in four firms through open market transactions.

The firms are Capital First, Eris Lifesciences, Graphite India and HEG.

According to the bulk deal data available with NSE, Vanguard bought 9.31 lakh shares in Capital First for an average price of Rs 648.65, valuing the transaction at Rs 60.41 crore.

In Eris Lifesciences, it purchased 10.12 lakh shares at a price of Rs 814.88 perscrip, translating into a transaction of Rs 82.47 crore.

It also acquired 13.60 lakh shares of Graphite India for an average price of Rs 776.06. The transaction totalled Rs 105.54 crore.

Vanguard bought 4.73 lakh shares of HEG at a price of Rs 3,152.52 per scrip, valuing the transaction at Rs 149.07 crore.

The seller(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.