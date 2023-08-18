Vande Bharat maintenance in Bengaluru: South Western Railway seeks 3 acres of NGEF land

Vande Bharat Express

South Western Railway has sought a three-acre plot of NGEF (New Government Electrical Factory) land in Byappanahalli (East Bengaluru) for setting up a maintenance facility for Vande Bharat trains.

In a letter addressed to the CMD of NGEF, the South Western Railway stated: "To provide the necessary infrastructure for the maintenance of the newly inducted Vande Bharat rakes, the railway board has sanctioned various maintenance depots across India, and one such facility has been sanctioned at Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal station".

Further, the letter stated: "The feasibility of this facility has been examined, and according to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), three acres of NGEF land adjacent to the railway boundary are required to accommodate various facilities."

The letter emphasised the need to communicate the approval for this acquisition so that the high court can be approached for the formal transfer of the land.

Additionally, the letter urged for the cost of the identified NGEF land, as there is an urgent requirement from the railway board to submit the estimate, which is pending.

Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR, was unavailable for comment.

Currently, Vande Bharat operates on the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai routes in Karnataka. The railway is also considering the introduction of Vande Bharat on routes such as Bengaluru-Kacheguda in Hyderabad and Bengaluru-Coimbatore.

On June 20, Karnataka's Minister of Medium and Large-Scale Industries, MB Patil, announced that the NGEF (New Government Electric Factory) land in Byappanahalli would be transformed into a sprawling 105-acre tree park at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

NGEF, once a prominent manufacturer of pumps, switch gears, and transformers, was founded in 1956 through a collaboration with German partners but ceased operations in 2002 due to the financial crisis. Although NGEF initially possessed an extensive land area of around 240 acres, a portion of this land was later acquired by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for the construction of its depot and the Byappanahalli Metro Terminal.