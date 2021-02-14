Valentine's Day: Brands share creative, quirky social media posts to promote products

Valentines Day snow. (PC-Reuters)

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, several brands made clever use of social media to connect with customers and promote their products.



25 saal se bemisaal waala relationchip - my Pizza Hut relationchip. @PizzaHutIN

This Valentine’s Day, let us celebrate all our relationships. #MyLaysRelationchip pic.twitter.com/CbDAoJHsjP February 13, 2021

Chips brand Lay's India ran a marketing campaign on social media with the hashtag "MyLaysRelationchip", where they included several brands such as Pizza Hut, Spotify, Cadbury, Paytm and Durex.

Food delivery platform Zomato too, shared a few quirky posts on Twitter and Instagram. One post even had a goofy take on a perk of singlehood.Delivery start-up Dunzo, too, shared several creative posts over the past week in the run-up to Valentine's Day.