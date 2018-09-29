Vakrangee confirms Ministry of Corporate Affairs inspecting book of accounts

Vakrangee has confirmed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered inspection of its book of accounts in a press release issued on September 29.

The company has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year.

Moneycontrol had first reported on the development on September 21.

The MCA order comes after its Regional Director of the Western Region submitted a preliminary inquiry report on the sudden resignation of Vakrangee's auditor, and subsequent delay in publishing financial results of the fourth quarter of FY18.

"There are signs of funds being siphoned off from the company. So the ministry has ordered inspection of the books," a source in the Ministry told Moneycontrol.

Vankrangee is the largest enrollment agency for UIDAI, and also deals in business to consumer services, including ATMs.

Another official added: "The company claims it has more than 45,000 franchisees all over the country. It is being verified if all these franchisees actually exist, or are just on paper."