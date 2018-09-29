App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vakrangee confirms Ministry of Corporate Affairs inspecting book of accounts

The company has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vakrangee has confirmed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered inspection of its book of accounts in a press release issued on September 29.

The company has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year.

Moneycontrol had first reported on the development on September 21.

vakrangee

related news

The MCA order comes after its Regional Director of the Western Region submitted a preliminary inquiry report on the sudden resignation of Vakrangee's auditor, and subsequent delay in publishing financial results of the fourth quarter of FY18.

"There are signs of funds being siphoned off from the company. So the ministry has ordered inspection of the books," a source in the Ministry told Moneycontrol.

Vankrangee is the largest enrollment agency for UIDAI, and also deals in business to consumer services, including ATMs.

Another official added: "The company claims it has more than 45,000 franchisees all over the country. It is being verified if all these franchisees actually exist, or are just on paper."
First Published on Sep 29, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Vakrangee

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.