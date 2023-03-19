 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Vaidyaratnam Group plans to double revenue to hit Rs 500 crore, launch IPO by 2030

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 220 crore, of which Rs 170 crore came in from products/medicines and the rest from services in FY22.

Thrissur-based ayurveda group Vaidyaratnam is looking at closing the current fiscal with a Rs 240 crore revenue and double the same by 2030 when it hopes to go public. The 99-year-old entity is the only ayurveda group that follows the holistic Ashtavaidya tradition. It was started by the late Eledath Thaikkattu Neelakandan Mooss in Thaikkattussery in Thrissur in 1924.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 220 crore, of which Rs 170 crore came in from products/medicines and the rest from services in FY22. This year, they expect only a marginal increase in revenue to Rs 240 crore (Rs 190 crore from products and the rest from services) due to the sharp spike in input costs.

"Our 2030 plan envisages more than doubling the turnover to Rs 500 crore. We hope to drive this primarily by entering new categories of treatment like infertility, sports and lifestyle diseases, among others — and also launching new medical products, especially in the nutraceuticals," Ashtavaidyan Dr Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan Dr Krishnan Mooss, who are the executive directors of the group, told PTI.

The key ingredients of the plan include new products and services, a renewed focus on research and development, expanding the network and a special focus on lifestyle diseases and entering the nutraceuticals segment, said the duo in their 30s. They are the fifth generation family members.